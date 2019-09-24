Back in January, Kanye West filed suit against EMI, hoping to be released from his original contract — signed way back in his College Dropout days — using a California-centric defense that states personal services contracts cannot last longer than seven years. Today, Billboard reports that Kanye and EMI have agreed to settle at an undisclosed amount according to court documents filed Monday, September 23.

During all the legal drama, some fans speculated that it was Kanye’s lawsuit against EMI — and the resulting countersuit from EMI against Kanye — that kept the superstar from releasing his long-awaited followup to Ye, Yandhi, which was pushed back repeatedly until it fell off the release schedule entirely. Kanye denied this, but since late 2016, he’s been something of an unreliable narrator, anyway — just like his buddy in the Oval Office.

The document filed in court settling the lawsuits is excerpted in Billboard‘s story. It reads: “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World Publishing, Inc. (the ‘Plaintiffs’) and Defendants EMI April Music, Inc. and EMI Blackwood Music, Inc. (the ‘Defendants’) (collectively, the ‘Parties’) have reached an agreement in principle to settle the above-captioned action in its entirety,” the document reads. “The Parties expect to draft and finalize a settlement agreement within ninety (90) days.”

The settlement could be the reason Kanye was able to nail down a date for the release of his new album, now speculatively titled Jesus Is King, but we’ll have to wait until this Friday, September 27, to see if he can hold to the promised release or if he’s broken the ninth commandment yet again.