Kanye West Caught Ranting Profanely About Taylor Swift & Pink On Secretly Recorded Audio

Man, if Kanye West was pissed about the video for Black Skinhead being leaked, he’s really going to be pissed about this:
Gawker has obtained audio of an alleged Kanye West erratically justifying his interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (“Because I wrote my [‘Run This Town’] verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé”), ranting about not being asked to perform at the ceremony over Pink, and claiming that his mother, Donda West, “died for this fame sh*t.”
The audio supposedly was recorded secretly while West was at dinner with friends after leaving Radio City Music Hall on the night of the 2009 VMAs (September 13, 2009). Our tipster tells us that West shared a table with other musicians (none of whom are easily identifiable in the audio above) at the Corner Bistro in New York’s West Village.
Oh, this is good. (And Corner Bistro has great burgers, BTW.)
Here’s the key portion of the audio clip…
I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my f*ckin’ ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f*ckin’ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake sh*t, I went back and rewrote my sh*t for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f*ckin’ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé. As long as I’m alive! And if I’m alive, kill me then! Kill me then! As long as I’m alive, you gon’ have to deal with it. ‘Cause there ain’t gonna be no more motherf*cking Elvises with no James Browns.
[A female voice asks, “Why are you so angry? What’s the anger?”] Because my mother got arrested for the f*ckin’ sit-ins. My mother died for this fame sh*t! I moved to f*ckin’ Hollywood chasing this sh*t. My mother died because of this sh*t. F*ck MTV.
It ain’t no love. What the f*ck was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f*ck Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform “Heartless.” “Heartless” is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song! But I know that she’s pink!
Go listen to the whole thing over at Gawker.
Interestingly enough, Taylor Swift referenced the Kanye/VMAs incident in a tweet earlier today.
I kinda hope he does it again if she wins.
Sit-ins were staged so we could have Kanye West?
Questioning my understanding/appreciation of the civil rights movement.
For fame? For celebrity? This is some fascinating shit.
Kanye West is either really dumb or the greatest troll of all time.
Can’t he be both?
Fuck MTV regardless.
Ya know, I suddenly got an idea for new reality show. It would be called ‘Who the F%*$ are you?”. The producers take ordinary folk who’ve never heard of a certain celebrity, or at least what their claim to fame is. Then have said person confront said celebrity, who tries to explain who they are. I’m nominating myself for the first episode to meet this Kanye West, because even though I’ve known of him for the past…I dunno, 6-7 years? (how long has he been famous anyway?) I still cannot name a single song of his. I do know that his ego is so overblown that I’d need security once I tell him that.
While Yeezy is, in fact, a huge jackass I’m not sure I approve of some fame hungry leech that decided “OH! I’m gonna sit here and record Kanye West and then sell the tape.”
It was recorded 4 years ago, though. So it must have been some fucking serious negotiations between the person who recorded it and Gawker to have it only come out now.
Quite honestly I can’t tell who is the bigger douche in this whole story, the man with the huge ego and lack of common sense ranting in private or the alleged friend who leaked that.
If it was really in private, then the friend who leaked it. You are welcome to your own opinion, whatever it may be, as long as it doesn’t cause physical harm to another human being. So he was free to say this…
…And then some asshole thought it’d be funny to drag it up four years later and tell everyone about it.
He’s got 99 problems, and a bitch is 47 of those problems. 21 celebrity problems. 15 first world problems. And the rest are black guy problems. Kanye’s got a lot of problems.
“My mom got arrested for sit ins! My mom died for my fame! My mom died and participated in the civil rights movement so I could sample ‘Strange Fruit’ in a song about me knocking up Kim Kardashian!”
If Obama heard this at the time, he’d probably call Kanye something stronger than a Jackass. Fuckweasal maybe? Dickbucket perhaps?
I despise Taylor Swift and every piece of coverage she gets anywhere, so I’m with Kanye if he’s ranting against her.
He thinks Heartless was the song of the year? Fuck this guy…no one has time for an ego this big
I wish a Sharknado would sweep in and kill both these bitches.