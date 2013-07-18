Kanye West Caught Ranting Profanely About Taylor Swift & Pink On Secretly Recorded Audio

Man, if Kanye West was pissed about the video for Black Skinhead being leaked, he’s really going to be pissed about this:

Gawker has obtained audio of an alleged Kanye West erratically justifying his interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (“Because I wrote my [‘Run This Town’] verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé”), ranting about not being asked to perform at the ceremony over Pink, and claiming that his mother, Donda West, “died for this fame sh*t.” The audio supposedly was recorded secretly while West was at dinner with friends after leaving Radio City Music Hall on the night of the 2009 VMAs (September 13, 2009). Our tipster tells us that West shared a table with other musicians (none of whom are easily identifiable in the audio above) at the Corner Bistro in New York’s West Village.

Oh, this is good. (And Corner Bistro has great burgers, BTW.)

Here’s the key portion of the audio clip…

I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my f*ckin’ ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f*ckin’ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake sh*t, I went back and rewrote my sh*t for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f*ckin’ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé. As long as I’m alive! And if I’m alive, kill me then! Kill me then! As long as I’m alive, you gon’ have to deal with it. ‘Cause there ain’t gonna be no more motherf*cking Elvises with no James Browns. [A female voice asks, “Why are you so angry? What’s the anger?”] Because my mother got arrested for the f*ckin’ sit-ins. My mother died for this fame sh*t! I moved to f*ckin’ Hollywood chasing this sh*t. My mother died because of this sh*t. F*ck MTV. It ain’t no love. What the f*ck was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f*ck Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform “Heartless.” “Heartless” is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song! But I know that she’s pink!

Go listen to the whole thing over at Gawker.

Interestingly enough, Taylor Swift referenced the Kanye/VMAs incident in a tweet earlier today.

I kinda hope he does it again if she wins.