Kanye West Asked James Franco And Seth Rogen To Spoof ‘Bound 2’ At His Wedding

Kanye West is either becoming self-aware, like so many robots in so many movies where robots take over the world, or he can’t think of anything better to get future-wife Kim Kardashian than a fat Canadian comedian spoofing her buxom body. James Franco was on yesterday’s The View, which I’m sure you watched with a glass of white in one hand and a Femring in the other, and he said that Kanye recently called him to ask if he would perform “Bound 3” with Seth Rogen at his wedding.

“Kim loved the video, and we didn’t hear back from Kanye, so we kind of felt like ‘he’s not bashing us, but he probably hates it but he’s not going to say anything.’ But then two weeks ago, we got a call from Kanye. Seth and I were on the phone. We thought he was just going to let us have it. But he loved it! And I’m pretty sure I can say it now because I’m pretty sure it’s not going to happen: he wanted us to perform it live the night before his wedding at Versailles.” (Via)

Why won’t it happen?

“It would have been awesome for about 20 seconds, but then there would be Seth with his shirt off in front all the Kardashians.”

Yes, because James Franco has never stretched one joke for WAY too long.

Via Pitchfork