Travis Scott’s annual one-day festival Astroworld boasted an eclectic lineup featuring artists like Pharrell, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, and Marylin Manson. But fans who caught Scott’s performance were in for a surprise that wasn’t on the initial billing.

Kanye West made an unannounced appearance on the Astroworld Fest stage in Houston Saturday night. The rapper appeared during Scott’s headlining set to perform his single “Follow God” from his most recent project Jesus Is King.

Kanye took the stage with Scott to an excited crowd and rapped along to “Follow God.” After the song ended, Kanye appeared to keep his promise to no longer make secular music. His hit song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” blared through the speakers but instead of rapping, Kanye stood on stage and let Scott and the crowd recite his vocals instead. Halfway through the track, Kanye signaled the DJ to cut the music and then walked off the stage.

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

I saw Kanye West I’m never going to fail #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/lx1Y4KA1VS — Jake (@IAmJakeChavez) November 10, 2019

Travis Scott and Kanye at AstroWorld Fest pic.twitter.com/ykOLJCfnVI — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) November 10, 2019

On top of Kanye taking the stage, Travis Scott’s set saw appearances by Young Thug, Swae Lee, Gunna, and Migos. Migos even premiered a new track alongside Scott and Thugger.

Before Scott’s set, the rapper posted a video that showed more than 100 people jumping over a guard rail and rushing the Astroworld Fest gates. Though he warned everyone to “be safe,” the Houston police confirmed three were sent to the hospital with injuries from the stampede.