So far, the best way to hear Kanye West’s album Donda is to attend one of his stadium listening parties for it, as the album hasn’t actually been released yet (despite what some billboards indicate). Well, another one of those is reportedly coming up, as rumors indicate, but instead of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he’s heading to Chicago.

As NME notes, somebody who claims to work on the security staff at the city’s Soldier Field (where the NFL’s Chicago Bears play their home games) indicated that a “major concert event” is taking place there on August 26. They believe the event in question is a Donda listening event, writing on Twitter, “I work for security at soldier field and we recently had an event added under ‘major concert event’ and I’m very confident that it’s for Kanye’s listening party. If it’s true, then Kanye will be performing in Chicago at soldier field on the 26th.” The tweet includes screenshots of what appears to be an app related to the person’s security work.

I work for security at soldier field and we recently had an event added under “major concert event” and I’m very confident that it’s for Kanye’s listening party. If it’s true, then Kanye will be performing in Chicago at soldier field on the 26th⭐️🤞🏽 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/UgeOFiRIuX — Y Z Z Y ©️ (@ALLOVEFROMYE) August 17, 2021

Additionally, minutes before that tweet, Fake Shore Drive‘s Andrew Barber also hinted at the Chicago event on Twitter.

Donda listening party in Chicago 👀 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 17, 2021

Neither West nor anybody from his team have offered any public comment on the rumors, so it remains to be seen if the August 26 event is a real thing.