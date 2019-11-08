Kanye West And His Dad Enjoy The Snowy Outdoors In The Wyoming-Set ‘Follow God’ Video

Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is King, was accompanied by a strong visual component attached to it. Specifically, Kanye released a Jesus Is King IMAX movie alongside the record. Prior to today, though, he had yet to release any separate videos for individual songs from the album. It was suggested yesterday that this would change soon, as Kim Kardashian teased a video for “Follow God” on Instagram. Fans didn’t have to wait long for the full video, because Kanye premiered the whole thing today.

The clip is set in Wyoming, and aside from some outdoorsy footage, the clip features Kanye’s dad, Ray West. Kanye shared a statement about the video, writing:

“My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming. He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would come here in the summers. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, ‘how many acres is this?’ I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: ‘A black man?'”

“Follow God” was the natural choice for the first song from Jesus Is King to get the video treatment. The song is the lead (and currently only) single from Jesus Is King, and it’s the highest-charting song from the album, with a peak of No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s far from the only track to make a chart appearance, though, as every song from Jesus Is King debuted at No. 63 or higher on the Hot 100, with three of them (“Closed On Sunday,” “Selah,” and “On God”) reaching at top 25.

Watch the video for "Follow God" above.

