Kanye West’s Latest Object Of Inspiration Is IKEA

Kanye West’s creative process is a fickle thing, easily derailed by a cool pair of pants, but when he’s on, we get something like “Ultra Light Beam.” So, connoisseurs of cheap furniture should take note, it looks like Yeezy might bring that level of quality to IKEA.
In a series of “stream of consciousness” tweets, Kanye revealed that he just might have a design featured in next year’s Bookbook.
Considering IKEA features things that may look good, but are terrible upon closer inspection, it makes sense that Kanye would be so interested
The Allen key shit is amusing
Let that man cook.