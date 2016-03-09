Kanye West’s Latest Object Of Inspiration Is IKEA

03.09.16 2 years ago 3 Comments
kanye west

Kanye West’s creative process is a fickle thing, easily derailed by a cool pair of pants, but when he’s on, we get something like “Ultra Light Beam.” So, connoisseurs of cheap furniture should take note, it looks like Yeezy might bring that level of quality to IKEA.

In a series of “stream of consciousness” tweets, Kanye revealed that he just might have a design featured in next year’s Bookbook.

