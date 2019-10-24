Today, Zane Lowe shared a lengthy conversation he and Kanye West recorded in Wyoming earlier this week. Naturally, given Kanye’s recent renewed interest in religion, that was the topic of much of the conversation, and it looks like Jesus Is King won’t be Kanye’s only religion-themed album of the year: During his conversation with Lowe, Kanye said, “Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas, is coming.”

Kanye has historically hard a hard time sticking to release dates — Jesus Is King was supposed to be out a month ago — but he has also proven himself to be able to put out a lot of work quickly, like with the stretch of five albums he produced in the summer of 2018. So, only time will tell if Jesus Is Born is actually released on December 25.

Elsewhere during the chat, Kanye said of his relationship with God, “The more I am in service to God, I just clear my head and just wake up more empty every day, and let God do the driving and just use me as he may. You know, you make plans and God laughs.” He went on to say, “Now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me. I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son, now, a son of God. I’m thinking of something I wanna say out loud — Christian innovator. When you’re thinking about the church — because it has to stand on the word so hard — it loves to be extra traditional to the point of blocking innovation.”

Lowe also asked Kanye if he has a desire to convert people to Christianity through his new music, and Kanye responded, “It’s not a desire. My only mission and calling is to spread the gospel.”

Meanwhile, Kanye’s famous ego is still alive and well, since at one point during the chat, he said, “I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact.”