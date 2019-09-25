Kanye West’s New Album ‘Jesus Is King’ Might Not Be Coming Out On Friday After All

Kanye West’s upcoming album Jesus Is King is scheduled for release in just two days, but now there is apparently some doubt that Kanye will meet this deadline: New York Times pop music reporter Joe Coscarelli tweeted this afternoon, “it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that ‘Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen……..”

The good news is that it looks like one of those “people on the ground” is Rick Rubin, as the two were recently spotted together in Wyoming. That could be seen as a sign that Jesus Is King actually will get done on time: Rubin was also brought in towards the end of making Yeezus, and he was apparently instrumental in helping that album get completed.

Rubin previously praised Kanye’s ability to get things done quickly while working on Yeezus, saying, “We were working on a Sunday [the same day West attended a baby shower for Kim Kardashian] and the album was to be turned in two days later. Kanye was planning to go to Milan that night. Five songs still needed vocals and two or three of them still needed lyrics. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I will score 40 points for you in the fourth quarter.’ In the two hours before had to run out to catch the plane, he did exactly that: finished all lyrics and performed them with gusto. A remarkable feat. He had total confidence in his ability to get the job done when push came to shove.”

In the final production stages of Yeezus, the tracklist was altered significantly at Rubin’s suggestion, so if Jesus Is King does come out on Friday, it may be different than the record Kanye envisioned when Kim Kardashian shared the tracklist in August.