TMZ reports that Kanye West, still on promotional tour for his new album, Jesus Is King, will appear at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston this Sunday to discuss his faith. According to the report, Osteen wants Kanye to speak to his congregation about how he has overcome “significant adversity” in his life.

It’ll be one of the biggest audiences yet for Kanye, who is scheduled to have a “20-30 minute” talk with Osteen at the 11 AM service, a service that typically brings in around 45,000 attendees and 10 million home viewers via telecast. TMZ also reports that Kanye is bringing his traveling Sunday Service choir as well; they are billed to perform at the night service.

Kanye’s appearances at churches throughout the US have drawn their fair share of attention and criticism. At a recent appearance in Atlanta, attendees like T.I. say they felt “exploited” by a guest pastor who requested a second offering after he noticed several millionaire rappers in attendance. Meanwhile, at another Sunday Service event in Baton Rouge, a catering company caught flak for offering Fyre Festival-esque meals outside the event.

Kanye even supposedly has plans to expand the brand; he told Zane Lowe he is planning on releasing a Sunday Service Christmas album.