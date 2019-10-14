Kanye West Didn’t Like Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Dress Because It Was ‘Too Sexy’

Kanye West made his presence known at the Met Gala earlier this year by going with a decidedly understated look that featured a $40 Dickies jacket. It seems that he wishes Kim Kardashian followed his lead: In a clip from a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye expresses his discomfort with the dress Kardashian wore to the event.

In a clip filmed the night before the Met Gala, he spoke about how he felt about Kardashian’s look, saying, “Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit.” He went on to say that he was uncomfortable with Kardashian showing off her body because he is “someone that’s married and in love and the father of what’s about to be four kids.”

Kardashian then said, “I don’t need any more negative energy, for you to now say that you’re not into me wearing a tight dress.” To that, Kanye replied, “You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.” Kardashian then answered, “You built me up to be this sexy person and [have] confidence and all this stuff, and just because you’re on a journey and your transformation, doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

Kanye responded by saying, “OK, alright, alright… alright, cool,” before leaving the room.

The “journey” and “transformation” Kardashian was referring to was seemingly Kanye’s newfound devotion to his faith. At a Jesus Is King listening event this weekend, Kanye referred to himself as a “recent convert” to Christianity.

