Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Necklace Based On A Text He Sent Her

Kanye West is a man of many talents, and one of them is gift-giving. Last Valentine’s Day, of course, he hired then-future collaborator Kenny G to play saxophone for Kim Kardashian in their living room while surrounded by roses. Now Kardashian has shared another gift that Kanye got her, and it’s based on a text.

For Kardashian, Kanye took a vintage gold necklace and had it engraved with a text he sent her back in May, which Kardashian previously shared and which reads, “This your life / Married with four kids / Get people out of jail / Cover of Vogue / Go to church every week with your family / Dreams come true.”

Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing the gift and wrote, “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me. He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”

As for West, he is coming off a productive 2019 that saw the release of Jesus Is King and his Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born, as well as a bunch of performances with Sunday Service, including a pair of new operas.