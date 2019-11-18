Kanye West Is Staging His First Opera, ‘Nebuchadnezzar’

Kanye West is packing a lot of action into the final few months of the year. He recently released his new album Jesus Is King, and he also said he plans to release a Sunday Service album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas. This whole time, it appears that Kanye has been working on a project that’s completely different from those two, and it’s set to debut soon: Over the weekend, Kanye took to Twitter to announce that he will be staging an opera, Nebuchadnezzar, this upcoming weekend.

Kanye share “invite artwork” for the show, a gold engraving that teases Nebuchadnezzar, “a Kanye West opera.” The production is directed be Vanessa Beecroft, and it will feature music with Sunday Service, Peter Collins, and Infinities Song. There’s only one staging that’s been announced so far, and it’s going down at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24, with doors at 1:30 p.m. and the show starting at 4 p.m.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

The opera is named after Nebuchadnezzar II, who was the king of Babylon between 605 BC and 562 BC. Kanye recently compared himself to Nebuchadnezzar in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, saying, “[God] is saying, ‘Let me take this Nebuchadnezzar-type character’ — Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon, and he looked at his entire kingdom and said, I did this. I stood on the top of the mountain talking about Yeezus, saying, ‘I’m a God’ — I had a guy dressed as Jesus.”

