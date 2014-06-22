Kanye West Performed A Surprise Three-Song Set At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

When Dave Chappelle, who is everywhere lately and we couldn’t be happier, went on Fallon last week, he told his great story about Kanye West’s first visit to Chappelle’s Show, because his life is dope, and he does dope sh*t. Over a decade later, they’re both still doing dope sh*t, including hosting comedy shows at Radio City Music Hall and making surprise guest performances at said comedy shows. Here’s Kanye performing “New Slaves,” “Gold Digger,” and “Jesus Walks” on Friday night.
