Kanye West Performed A Surprise Three-Song Set At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show

#Dave Chappelle #Live Music
06.22.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

When Dave Chappelle, who is everywhere lately and we couldn’t be happier, went on Fallon last week, he told his great story about Kanye West’s first visit to Chappelle’s Show, because his life is dope, and he does dope sh*t. Over a decade later, they’re both still doing dope sh*t, including hosting comedy shows at Radio City Music Hall and making surprise guest performances at said comedy shows. Here’s Kanye performing “New Slaves,” “Gold Digger,” and “Jesus Walks” on Friday night.

Via CoS

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dave Chappelle#Live Music
TAGSDAVE CHAPPELLElive music

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP