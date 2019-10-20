Kanye West’s Pastor Said He Almost Quit Making Rap Because It’s ‘The Devil’s Music’

Kanye West has made it clear he’s devoting himself to Christianity. Earlier this year, the rapper began hosting weekly “Sunday Service” events where he preaches and conducts a choir singing gospel music. His upcoming album will be titled Jesus Is King, he’s releasing an IMAX documentary with the same name, and he recently stated he’s done making secular music, his upcoming album to be filled with gospel themes. According to his pastor Adam Tyson, this pivot to gospel music was intentional.

Tyson, the pastor at Placerita Bible Church in Newhall, California, recently sat down for an interview with Christian media outlet Apologia to discuss the rapper’s journey with religion. Tyson said Kanye began attending his church in May after he felt overwhelmed by pursuing fame in the music industry.

Tyson also revealed Kanye’s search for spiritual fulfillment caused him to want to step away from rap altogether. “One time he told me he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson explained. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘Well, that’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'”

Watch Adam Tyson talk about his relationship with Kanye above.