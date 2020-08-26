So far, Kanye West‘s political aspirations haven’t panned out as well as he would have liked. Now has another problem, this time with Yeezy Apparel, which is now facng a lawsuit from a tech company for breach of contract. According to TMZ and Pitchfork, MyChannel is seeking more than $20 million dollars in damages after the company claims West copied their video commerce technology after walking away from a promised $10 million investment. The lawsuit also says that, due to West’s financial promise, MyChannel moved its headquarters from Pennsylvania to California, then again to Illinois.

West is also accused of failing to pay MyChannel $7 million for their contributions to Yeezy Apparel. On top of that, the lawsuit says West rebranded the company as YZY Tech and presented “ideas such as those of [MyChannel] as his own” in business meetings with brands like Adidas and more. MyChannel claims that once talks fell through with West, the company saw him using a copy of their technology to sell merch in his Sunday Service videos. Additional accusation include “breaching an oral partnership agreement, preventing MyChannel from earning millions, encouraging the company to invest millions, withholding a promised $10 million investment, and violating MyChannel’s non-disclosure agreement by copying their video e-commerce technology.”

The lawsuit arrives soon after West was banned from Wisconsin presidential ballots and reportedly missed an important financial deadline for his presidential campaign.

