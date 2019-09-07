Kanye West Returns To His Hometown Of Chicago For ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West recently bought a massive ranch in Wyoming, but that doesn’t stop him from returning to his home city. The legendary rapper is heading to Chicago this weekend to host a special iteration of his gospel service, Sunday Service, held at the city’s Huntington Bank Pavillion.

Kanye originally invited special guests to witness the Sunday Service at his Calabasas home but has since hosted his service around the country. He held a special Easter Sunday edition at Coachella, and has also made a stop in Dayton, Ohio, alongside Dave Chappelle, at a concert benefitting the families and victims of the recent mass shooting. Earlier this August, Kanye brought his Sunday Service to the public at a worship center in North Hollywood. Though Kim Kardashian describes the service as “Christian-based,” the service is more about singing than sermons. The service combines a variety of hip-hop and gospel music to create a moving and uplifting experience. Kanye re-mixes several of his most popular songs while a choir adds color to the harmony.

West’s Chicago Sunday Service is free and open to the public. For those not able to attend, 107.5 WGCI Chicago will broadcast the entire event live. The service will also stream live on sundayservice.com Free tickets are required for entry. You can get them here.