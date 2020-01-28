Kanye West Is Bringing Sunday Service To Miami On Super Bowl Weekend

Kanye West is bringing his Sunday Service to Miami on Super Bowl weekend, joining a plethora of musical entities in throwing Super Bowl-adjacent, but not Super Bowl-related events to take advantage of the Super Bowl crowds descending on South Florida this week. While the big game itself will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday Service is set for the Bayfront Amphitheatre, 16 miles down Interstate 95 at 11 AM. Attendees may need to dip early if they want to catch the halftime show, which will be performed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Sunday Service Experience Bayfront Amphitheatre Miami Sunday February 2nd 11amhttps://t.co/tcAKX5sR92 — ye (@kanyewest) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Bud Light is throwing its Super Bowl Music Fest this Thursday through Saturday with a lineup that includes DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion, who was added in December. That show will take place at the American Airlines Arena, where the Miami Heat play. The festival will include not just musical performers but also the EA Sports Bowl, which is returning after its inaugural edition in 2019, where it was headlined by Atlanta natives 21 Savage, Ciara, Lil Jon, Lil Yachty, Ludacris, Migos, T.I., and Young Jeezy.

