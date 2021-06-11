Kanye West No Longer Follows Kim Kardashian On Twitter

Kanye West has approximately 30.3 million followers on Twitter. The number of people that Kanye follows is substantially smaller: 218, as of this post. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian is no longer among that select group.

As Page Six notes, West recently unfollowed Kardashian as well as her sisters Kourtney and Khloé. It’s not clear, though, when that change happened, whether it was prompted by the birthday wishes he received from Kim and Khloé or by Kim opening up about their divorce on last night’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale. It may also be related to reports that West has been dating model Irina Shayk for at least a few weeks, which Kardashian is reportedly fine with.

It’s worth noting, however, that West currently follows just one account on Instagram, and it’s that of Kardashian.

On yesterday’s episode of Keeping Up, Kardashian explained why she decided to move on from her marriage, attributing part of the reason to a lack of overlap in their lives: “I want someone where we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. Like, every single day, Khloé and Tristan and I would workout at 6 a.m., the three of us, and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s, like, the little things I don’t have.’ I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you can possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that — I know that, and I’m grateful for those experiences — but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”