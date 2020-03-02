Yeezy season is back. After taking a year off from designing new clothes in his Yeezy collection, Kanye West returned with an enigmatic tweet that led to a live stream of his Paris Fashion Week show. You can check it out here, but I’ll add a volume warning. The “music,” such as it is, consists of a car horn orchestra, which plays on loop as the models strut the latest line around a big, manmade hill. The line seems to consist of a cross between slouchy lounge pants and puffy jackets and vests, sprinkled with blocky boots and minimalist crop tops.

The short run is punctuated by an appearance from none other than North West, Kanye’s secret weapon when it comes to keeping the people entertained these days. She pops out to perform what appears to be an original song she wrote herself, rapping into the mic as the models pass by one last time. One memorable line: “Look at my shoes — they’re cute and cool.” She’s joined by her dad at the end, who helps her close out her performance with a huge grin.

Kanye also recently debuted his latest Yeezy sneakers in Chicago, using ATVs to drive to parks in the city giving away free pairs to a parade of followers. Check out more of North West’s penchant for stealing the show here.