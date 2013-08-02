Karen Elson Filed A Restraining Order Against Jack White

If “eccentric” is a nicer way of saying “crazy,” then Jack White is as eccentric as a motherf*cker.
“Wife fears for her and the children’s safety as a result of this harassment,” the order read, describing how White contacted [ex-wife Karen Elson]’s paralegal “in an inappropriate and aggressive manner.”
Elson, who cares for the pair’s two children, has been tussling for months with White over parenting rights. White wants to help raise the children, although Elson maintains that White is not fit to be a parent.
White, according to the restraining order affidavit, has a violent temper and a tendency of sending harassing emails and text messages. (Via)
And here’s where the real nuttiness kicks in.
Recently, according to the filing, White wanted Elson to contact their kids’ private school in an effort to get their kids out of a class in which another entertainer’s child was present. White said that he feels that entertainer “ripped off” his music, the order said.
In another incident, White berated Elson when she attended the wedding of a rival musician. Again, he was upset because this entertainer also “ripped off” his music, according to the order. The musician was unnamed in the court filing. (Via)
Huh. So I guess that pasty guy who distrusts technology might be kind of unstable. Who’d a-thunk?
(via Getty Image)
That sucks I like his music
indieguy getting to the heart of the matter.
No yea i know that’s not the point of the article but that was the first thought that came to mind
If Johnny Depp does retire or die soon Jack White can have a great career in Tim Burton films.
He played Elvis in Walk Hard, right?
@Rhgy Yea, he also had a part in Cold Mountain
Karen Elson sang on Blunderbuss, which was released a year ago, so I really, really, really, really, really, hope that this is just a brief spat of crazy behavior that will go away, because I’m a big fan. He clearly has rage issues though, what with the fight with the Von Bondies guy and a couple of stage meltdowns.
That issue with the Von Bondies dude was so long ago, and if I remember right that motherfucker had it coming.
I’m not saying Jack White is a bastion of calm and reasonable behavior, but a lot of this seems out of left field with what people generally say about Jack White. I’ve heard basically nothing but nice things about that guy.
Plus, he’s a musical genius so until he does something that is undeniably monstrous he will always have the benefit of the doubt with me.
