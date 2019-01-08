Karen O Shares The Short And Ominous ‘Anti-Lullaby,’ Which Actually Is A Lullaby

In 2018, Karen O found herself fairly busy with projects outside the realm of her main group, Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Early in the year, she partnered with French luxury brand Kenzo for a new short film and song, “Yo! My Saint!.” Towards the end of the year, it was announced that she would be collaborating on a project with Danger Mouse, and the pair shared an epic 9-minute song, “Lux Prima.” Now she’s starting 2019 with a new solo song, a brief 80-second track called “Anti-Lullaby.”

Karen O made the song for the upcoming Amazon Prime original series Hanna, which is based on the 2011 film of the same name. Like the movie, the series is about a woman who is trained by her father, an ex-CIA operative, to be an assassin. Although the title suggests the song isn’t a lullaby, it very much is. The track features just gentle acoustic guitar, and on it, Karen O sings gently, “Do not sleep, my starling / Sleep, my doe / She is wrapped in curtains laid in snow / She will bury you inside her fur / Do not sleep / She waits for you to sleep / My breath you breathe / It will carry you.”

Listen to “Anti-Lullaby” above. The song also appears in a trailer for the series, so watch that below.

