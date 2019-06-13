Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This past March, Karen O and Danger Mouse joined forces and released Lux Prima. The collaboration between the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman and the musician/producer, while seemingly unlikely, was a success, and the record was named one of Uproxx’s best albums of the year so far. Despite their solo artistic differences, the work they create together has been both unifying and true to their musical identities. The duo even recently released a documentary about the making of the album.

Their collaboration continues to pay off in their new cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” from his classic 1972 album Transformer. As Stereogum points out, Karen O is a longtime Reed fan who even helped induct him into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. So it made sense that when they stopped by the SiriusXMU studios recently to perform tracks from their LP, they’d choose to pay tribute with a cover. Their version of the song is stripped-back and reminiscent of O’s solo work. It trades the track’s piano melody for guitar, but still remains true to the original. Across both their covers and solo work, O and Danger Mouse are proving themselves to be a powerful team.

Listen to Karen O And Danger Mouse perform Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” above.