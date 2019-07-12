Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Big Sean raps about Detroit on all of his projects — one of which is actually titled Detroit — so it’s only right he lends a lyrical assist to his hometown’s latest burgeoning superstar Kash Doll on her new single, “Ready Set.” The two Motor City MCs have formed a fast friendship over the past year as Kash Doll’s profile rises with the tide of new female rappers. The new song, on which Sean raps a lithe, catchy hook, just solidifies their relationship, stronger than Detroit steel.

Over an jubilant, clap-filled beat, the pair celebrate the rags to riches success of the rap game, which Sean says has him looking “better than what I been through.” Meanwhile, Kash Doll indirectly refutes the recent comments made by So So Def producer Jermaine Dupri with her verse, rhyming: “Kash Doll, I’m popping, I ain’t never flowing wack / Oh you scared to cop it, what you scared to blow a stack?” No stripper bars here, just hometown pride and the sort of rap braggadocio that slings equivalent rappers to the top of the charts.

Kash, who was recently freed to release a string of projects last year, including the Brat Mail EP and mixtape The Vault, is currently working on her major label debut for Republic Records.