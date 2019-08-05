Kash Doll and Big Sean pull out all the stops in Kash’s roadway-themed new video for “Ready Set” from her as-yet-untitled debut album. The Jesse Ray Diamond and Teyana Taylor-directed video features shots of Kash Doll performing on a race track and plays off the reputation of her and Sean’s hometown Detroit as “Motor City,” home of good, old-fashioned, American-made muscle cars. There’s even an indirect reference to the Fast And Furious series, with credits title cards featuring the now-iconic font from the F&F films themselves. Check it out above.

Kash Doll is gearing up for the release of her major label debut after restarting her career with last year’s Brat Mail mixtape and making appearances on singles from the similarly resurgent Dreezy (“Chanel Slides“) and Iggy Azalea (“F*ck It Up“). Dreezy actually returns the favor in the “Ready Set” video, making a cameo alongside her midwestern comrades Sean and Kash to laugh it up in the bleachers. Sean is also in the middle of a big comeback himself, recently releasing the singles “Overtime” and “Single Again” after taking a year off to shore up his mental health. “Ready Set” is also just the latest addition to Teyana Taylor’s oeuvre; while she’s credited with “Creative Direction” here, she also recently contributed direction to Schoolboy Q’s “Lies” video and her own, vintage Bad Boy Records-homaging “How You Want It?” video, which happens to feature Puff Daddy’s son, King Combs.