Mental health can be difficult to talk about, especially when it’s your own, but that’s not a topic Kate Nash shies away from in her new video for “Life In Pink,” another preview of her upcoming album, Yesterday Was Forever, which comes out on March 30th.
In the video for the dynamic power pop track, Nash finds herself in a hospice bed in a straightjacket and surrounded by people dressed like bunnies, which Nash says she needs:
“The concept of the video is balancing the sane and what I’m told are ‘insane’ parts of my brain and how I think you need a balance of the two to really make it in this life. I need the bunnies in my brain and the wild parts of me that send me into the black holes and I also need the self-care routine and to know when I’ve gone too far into space, aka allowed my mental health issues to get the best of me. I couldn’t be me without both of these sides, but both sides in their extremes are negative. Somehow we have to meet in the middle, dance and laugh and be free and full of love. Hope you relate.”
