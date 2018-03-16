Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mental health can be difficult to talk about, especially when it’s your own, but that’s not a topic Kate Nash shies away from in her new video for “Life In Pink,” another preview of her upcoming album, Yesterday Was Forever, which comes out on March 30th.

In the video for the dynamic power pop track, Nash finds herself in a hospice bed in a straightjacket and surrounded by people dressed like bunnies, which Nash says she needs: