Getty Image

Pop superstar Katy Perry treated fans to a surprise performance during DJ-producer Zedd‘s set at Coachella Sunday night.

Perry, who was not scheduled to perform her own set, was spotted at the fest earlier this weekend. Coachella is known for attracting A-list attendees, so her presence in Indio didn’t attract a ton of suspicion. But Perry’s appearance during Zedd’s set was a genuine surprise. The pair performed their single “365” to a packed main stage crowd.

As Perry reminded the crowd, this is certainly not her first time in the desert. Though she has never performed a set at the festival before, the singer, who was raised in California, has attended nearly every year since she’s become a superstar (and many years before that). In the middle of the “365” performance, Perry told the crowd, “I used to sneak in here.” Later, she added, “I’ve been doing Coachella for about 17 years. Let me see you move. Will you move for me ’cause I’m a fan for you?”

The “365” performance was one of the standout standout surprise moments in a festival full of them. Perry absolutely owned that main stage. Especially if she drops a new album before then, Perry would be a great choice for a Coachella 2020 headliner.

Watch her performance of “365” with Zedd above.