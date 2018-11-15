Katy Perry’s ‘Cozy Little Christmas’ Is A Cheery Holiday Classic

Getty Image

Katy Perry is coming for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with her festive new single, “Cozy Little Christmas.” The song — released as an Amazon Music exclusive — is bright and cheerful, bubblegum as Perry always is with a twist of seasonal peppermint.. Perry narrates snow globe imagery — “Everybody’s in a hurry, in a flurry / Shopping till they’re dropping in the snow / Kids are crying, dogs are barkin'” over a piano riff that sounds, admittedly, a little bit like the instrumentals in Mariah’s song.

But “Cozy Little Christmas” is all Perry’s own. She’s having so much fun on her backing vocals. On the second verse, she echoes herself, “ooh ooh”-ing when she sings about getting “frisky” after having some whiskey. It’s high-energy and fun, with a universally relatable holiday message. The meaning of the season isn’t stressing about shopping and the cross-country drive to see family, or collecting a pile of Cartier, Tiffany’s, or Chanel. (Okay, maybe the Perry family Christmas isn’t completely relatable.) The holidays are about spending time with the people you love and getting cozy. The song is sure to be a seasonal classic and cooking-baking crowd pleaser. I already know my mom is going to love it.

Listen to “Cozy Little Christmas” on Amazon Music below.