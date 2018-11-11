Getty Image

President Donald J. Trump has been on a roll since Tuesday’s elections, his tantrums somehow growing even louder and even more frequent. He’s not even dialing it down on weekends. While you were trying to chill on Saturday, the commander-in-chief began his day by addressing the fires consuming parts of California, which have so far killed nine people and forced a quarter of a million people from their homes. Was the president, as they say, “presidential” about it? If you think scaring the hell out of people who are already running for their lives is presidential, then yes — yes, he was.

Tweeting from Paris, where he was skipping a WWI ceremony because it was raining outside, Trump began his day by putting these words together:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!

It’s not clear whether the president did some deep research into whether institutional malfeasance amplified the fires or if he was just acting like a loudmouth with the world’s biggest soapbox. It’s also not 100% obvious if he was simply angry that California went predictably blue in an election that saw Democrats take over the House of Representatives.