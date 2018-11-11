Katy Perry Called Donald Trump’s California Fires Response ‘Heartless’

11.10.18 37 mins ago

Getty Image

President Donald J. Trump has been on a roll since Tuesday’s elections, his tantrums somehow growing even louder and even more frequent. He’s not even dialing it down on weekends. While you were trying to chill on Saturday, the commander-in-chief began his day by addressing the fires consuming parts of California, which have so far killed nine people and forced a quarter of a million people from their homes. Was the president, as they say, “presidential” about it? If you think scaring the hell out of people who are already running for their lives is presidential, then yes — yes, he was.

Tweeting from Paris, where he was skipping a WWI ceremony because it was raining outside, Trump began his day by putting these words together:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!

It’s not clear whether the president did some deep research into whether institutional malfeasance amplified the fires or if he was just acting like a loudmouth with the world’s biggest soapbox. It’s also not 100% obvious if he was simply angry that California went predictably blue in an election that saw Democrats take over the House of Representatives.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpKATY PERRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP