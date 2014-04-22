Katy Perry Is The Female Answer To Nick Cannon In This Trailer For Her Upcoming Music Video

Katy Perry has a trailer out for her upcoming music video “Birthday,” because trailers for music videos are apparently a thing we’re doing now — taking a page out of Nick’s Cannon’s horrifically ill-advised guide to self-promotion with a bunch of borderline offensive, horrifically unfunny stereotypes.
The clip, in which she plays the “world’s worst birthday party entertainers,” features her heavily made up as “Goldie,” an aging, droopy-chested Las Vegas lounge singer, “Yosef Shulem,” a Jewish bar mitzvah emcee, “Kriss,” a crude, alcoholic Craiglist clown, “Ace,” a redneck animal trainer and “Princess Mandee,” a b*tchy birthday princess.
On one hand, it makes me wonder why there’s not anyone in her life that would step in and say, “hey, maybe this isn’t such a hot idea” — but then again I would be flat out astounded if there isn’t footage of Katy Perry in blackface with a grill lying on a cutting room floor somewhere out there as “Byooticious,” a ratchet hip hop DJ.
No.Fucking.Talent.
JUST WEAR LESS CLOTHING, THIS ISN’T THAT HARD
Katy all you need to do is whip out them tits, that’s it, do that and you’ll be successful.
At first glance, I thought this was Neil DeGrasse Tyson.
LESS TALKIE! MORE TITTY!
It’s Katy Perry and Hollywood’s job to make people feel bad about themselves. Always has been, always will be.
Comedy is difficult :-(
i love Katy Perry as is it.
Google
It’s like they went down a list to pick out “safe” ones to parody.
The old, the Jews, Clowns (or alcoholics), Rednecks (har har), and teens.
Not enough Internet outrage will be generated. Where’s the fun in that?