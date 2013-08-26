Katy Perry’s VMA Sports Bra Has Its Own Twitter Account

#Katy Perry
08.26.13 5 years ago

Well… that was quick. Katy Perry’s tiger print sports bra from her 2013 VMAs performance already has it’s own Twitter account, and it’s been tweeting out a storm late into Sunday night.

The account sent out it’s first tweet approximately less than 10 minutes after Katy’s performance ended, making Katy’s fashion statement one of the fastest created single-serving Twitter accounts. This puts it up there with Angelia Jolie’s leg

Look at some of the choice ones below:

 

Screen Shot 2013-08-26 at 12.41.40 AM

Screen Shot 2013-08-26 at 1.10.12 AM Screen Shot 2013-08-26 at 1.10.20 AM

