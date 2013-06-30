Kesha Is Designing Her Own Jewelry Now And Of Course It's Made From Human Teeth

As talented as she may be, there’s no denying that Kesha (or Ke$ha) is a very “unique” individual. From having sex with ghosts to having “eyeball sex” with Johnny Depp at a hurricane relief concert to writing songs about her vagina with her mother to writing songs by dangling her naked breasts over piano keys and just letting them do work, she’s not exactly the most conservative of pop stars when it comes to personality and behavior. Oh yeah, and she drank her own pee. Can’t forget that.

But as her empire expands with her reality series, Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life, and upcoming collaboration with The Flaming Lips entitled, “Lipsha”*, the girl who became famous by being friends with Paris Hilton is now journeying deeper into the fashion world with her very own jewelry line, Kesha Rose by Charles Albert.

And yes, you read the title correctly – some of the jewelry is made out of human teeth.

Ke$ha once made a headdress out of her fans’ teeth, so it should come as no surprise that teeth factor heavily into her debut jewelry collection, Kesha Rose by Charles Albert. In fact, her “Cannibal” capsule is comprised of metal-cast human teeth for a look that’s definitely edgy. But if that’s not quite your taste (ba-dum-ching!), the star also has three other collections in the line: Kesha Rose, which features blue roses and arrowheads, the Out Alive collection which appears to reference Dia de los Muertos, with lots of skulls and black-and-red motifs, and the Wonderland collection, which features druzy stars, quartz crystals and other “magical” items. (Via People Style Watch)

Ke$ha’s jewelry pieces will cost between $30 and $750 (depending on which species the teeth will come from, I’m guessing), and they will be available through her website. And again, we can make fun of her for her quirky nature and supposed attention whoredom, but let’s just be happy that she’s not making her own beverages.

*Seriously. I did a triple-take, too, but this is something that is still actually happening.