Kelly Clarkson has been treating audiences on her Meaning Of Life Tour to a rotating array of covers — she sang Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning song “Shallow” in Wisconsin recently. In Detroit last week, she delivered a phenomenal cover of Brandi Carlile‘s Grammy-sweeping anthem “The Joke.”

Clarkson began her career singing covers (she won the first season of the singing competition show American Idol), and throughout her prolific pop career, has maintained her talent for making every song her own. She reaches the towering high notes in “The Joke” with ease, her powerful and raspy voice handling Carlile’s acrobatic verses like the legend she is.

Introducing the cover, Clarkson showed her admiration for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. “She is so inspiring, and talented and just a really rad human,” Clarkson said of Carlile. She added, “I hope I do it justice, Brandi,” but she didn’t need to worry about that. It’s a powerful interpretation of a powerful song, and Clarkson truly has one of the best voices in all of pop.

Clarkson will wrap up her Meaning Of Life Tour next month. You can check out her itinerary here, and watch her cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke” above.