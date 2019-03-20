Tyler Mitchell

Singer-songwriter-master cellist Kelsey Lu has shared the details of her upcoming debut album.

Three years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP Church, Lu’s highly anticipated debut album Blood will drop on April 19 via Columbia. The record will feature a couple of previously released tracks, including her cover of 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love” and “Due West,” along with new collaborations with Jamie xx and Skrillex.

“Blood is a recognition of the pain, the horror and the beauty of finding the ability to observe it all in order to move through it,” Lu says of the album. “We live to die another day and in the end be hopeful of whatever there is to come or not come at all, and ultimately make love while doing it.”

Lu will also play a short run of shows in support of the album in April. Check out her tour stops and the tracklist for Blood below.

Kelsey Lu Live

04/07 — New York, NY @ The Shed

04/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

04/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

04/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Kelsey Lu — Blood

01. Rebel

02. Pushin Against The Wind

03. Due West

04. Kindred I

05. Why Knock For You

06. Foreign Car

07. Poor Fake

08. Too Much

09. I’m Not In Love

10. Kindred II

11. Atlantic

12. Down2ride

13. Blood