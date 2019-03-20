Singer-songwriter-master cellist Kelsey Lu has shared the details of her upcoming debut album.
Three years after the release of her critically acclaimed debut EP Church, Lu’s highly anticipated debut album Blood will drop on April 19 via Columbia. The record will feature a couple of previously released tracks, including her cover of 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love” and “Due West,” along with new collaborations with Jamie xx and Skrillex.
“Blood is a recognition of the pain, the horror and the beauty of finding the ability to observe it all in order to move through it,” Lu says of the album. “We live to die another day and in the end be hopeful of whatever there is to come or not come at all, and ultimately make love while doing it.”
Lu will also play a short run of shows in support of the album in April. Check out her tour stops and the tracklist for Blood below.
Kelsey Lu Live
04/07 — New York, NY @ The Shed
04/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
04/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
04/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Kelsey Lu — Blood
01. Rebel
02. Pushin Against The Wind
03. Due West
04. Kindred I
05. Why Knock For You
06. Foreign Car
07. Poor Fake
08. Too Much
09. I’m Not In Love
10. Kindred II
11. Atlantic
12. Down2ride
13. Blood