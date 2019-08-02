Kemba Takes A Trip To Heaven And Meets God On ‘Alive’

Hip-Hop Editor
08.02.19

Bronx native Kemba — formerly known as YC The Cynic — has been slowly building up his reputation on the underground circuit, establishing himself as one of the premiere lyricists on the come-up and securing a deal with Republic Records in the process. Now, after a name change and a 2016 album garnering praise for his lyrically-focused, yet forward thinking rhyme style, Kemba is readying the release of his major label debut album, Gilda, named after his late mother. In support of the upcoming release, he’s shared his second single, “Alive,” which features R&B singer Eric Bellinger. Check out the lyrics video above.

The reflective track, built on a soulful loop and with a jubilant chorus sung by Bellinger, describes a recent brush with death that found Kemba running into God — a Black woman, naturally — and celebrating his recovery from a tumor that he says “took my lower jaw / Only made me want it more.” During his visit to the Pearly Gates he also gives God props for creating some of his musical inspirations from Stevie Wonder to Andre 3000 to Drake, taking care to shout out Rick Ross, Phonte Coleman, and even Lil Yachty on the way.

Gilda is due in autumn via Sounds Music/Republic.

Around The Web

TAGSGildaKemba
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP