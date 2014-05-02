Kendrick Lamar Covered ‘California Love’ At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Do uHeartRadio? Probably not, unless you love “Crocodile Rock” being played nine times an hour, so you missed out on last night’s inaugural iHeartRadio Music Awards. Many of the industry’s most-Tumblr’d names were there, including Pharrell, Rihanna, and, um, Miley Cyrus’ dad. Little happened that would interest someone who doesn’t know every Ariana Grande lyric, with the exception of Kendrick Lamar busting out a cover of “California Love” to the confusion of Blake Shelton fans everywhere.