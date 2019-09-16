Kendrick Lamar‘s second studio album has broken a record. Good Kid, MAAD City is now the longest-charting hip-hop studio album in history, pushing Eminem out of first place.

Chart Data confirmed Sunday that Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 Good Kid, MAAD City officially beat Eminem’s 2002 The Eminem Show as the longest-charting studio album on the Billboard 200 charts.

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' is now the longest charting hip-hop studio album in Billboard 200 history, passing 'The Eminem Show'. — chart data (@chartdata) September 16, 2019

While Kendrick now holds the longest-charting hip-hop studio album, Eminem’s compilation 2005 record Curtain Call: The Hits has spent the most number of weeks on the Billboard Hip-Hop charts. But since the project isn’t a studio album, Kendrick Lamar can claim the historic title for his studio album. According to XXL, Good Kid, MAAD City has charted on the Billboard charts for 358 weeks, while The Eminem Show sits at 357 and Curtain Call: The Hits at an impressive 461 weeks.

In recent news, Eminem was slated to appear on Post Malone’s third and most recent record Hollywood’s Bleeding, but the collaboration fell through. According to Malone, the timing didn’t work out but the collaboration could happen in the near future. “There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time,” he said in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “There will be a time.”