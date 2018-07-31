Uproxx Studios

The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major Ls in the music world over the past couple weeks.

Kendrick Lamar seems to have planted himself firmly in the “can do no wrong” category, which explains why his acting performance on Power was pretty darn good: Dude was one of the best crackheads I’ve ever seen. His character probably needed to chill a little bit, much like Drake fans: There’s probably one out there right now, doing it for the meme and throwing themselves out of moving vehicles, walking into street lights, and otherwise endangering themselves for an “In My Feelings” challenge video that will be cringey in a few month’s time.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly makes an awkward attempt at a public redemption, Taylor Swift continues her transformation into a literal cat, and Billy Corgan is sadly not her father.

Win: The most Powerful rapper in the game

Crackhead Kendrick x 50 pic.twitter.com/SPuJYFoEsr — ansari (@sarmadhansari) July 29, 2018

Over the past few years, Kendrick has shown a deep appreciation for the visual arts, whether it’s through his high-quality music videos or his contributions to the Black Panther soundtrack. There was even some talk that he’d want to play a villain in the next movie. Before that, though, he’s warming up by being a crackhead named laces on 50 Cent’s Power, and the results are fantastic. He really sells his performance, so if you’ve ever wanted to see a frantic Kendrick try to sell maybe-legitimate gift cards to score some drugs, here’s your chance.

Loss: “In My Feelings,” out of my car

You're wicked if you laugh at this #inmyfeelings challenge fail 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9ybirNHew6 — In my feelings challenge ™ (@darnjhaymedia) July 21, 2018

I get it: Memes are fun, so it’s natural to want to participate, to have your own piece of the pie. The only time you should jump out of a car, though, is if it’s about to burst into a fiery inferno, if your vial of toxic gas just cracked open, or if some dummy doing the “In My Feelings” challenge is about to crash into you head on. OK, maybe not the last point, but what I’m saying is this: The “In My Feelings” challenge is foolish, so unless you are this cow, just don’t do it:

Win: Pop’s biggest cat lady

Taylor Swift’s cats are the most famous felines in pop: Her fans know Olivia and Meredith well, and the two even found their way into Deadpool 2. Everybody wants to be a cat, and now Swift is getting that chance by starring in a film adaptation of the Cats musical. Aside from perhaps Kat Von D or Katt Williams, I cannot think of a more appropriate celebrity to cast here, so well done, filmmakers.

I can’t wait for the soundtrack, featuring hits such as “Tim McPaw” and “Shake It Off (Your Mug Of Coffee From The Table, With My Batting Paw).” I’m also waiting for the deleted scene in which Swift performs “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow.

Loss: R(eject) Kelly

I don’t know who’s still stanning for R. Kelly at this point, but no matter how good of a song “Ignition (Remix)” is, we really shouldn’t be supporting the guy, as he seems to have, to put it ever so lightly, some significant character flaws that have negatively impacted others. He tried to earn some goodwill for himself with “I Admit,” a lengthy song that contains no apologies, but turns himself into a victim by talking about being sexually abused as a teenager. He definitely was a victim then, for sure, and the effects of sexual abuse can linger long after the act, but if Kelly thought revealing his personal struggle would make his own abuses against others more understandable, excusable, or forgivable, he was wrong about that. I’m typically not one to think about a person’s personal life when their music is playing and it hits my ear in a pleasing way, but it’s really hard not to with R. Kelly.

Uproxx’s Aaron Smarter went into this conversation in greater depth, so check that out here.

Win: New love for Phil Elverum

The two most recent Mount Eerie albums, A Crow Looked At Me and Now Only, were the products of a deeply impacted man, as Phil Elverum had lost his wife and coped with that tragedy through his intensely personal and raw music. Things are looking up for Elverum, though, as he recently had a low-key ceremony and got married to actress Michelle Williams, who herself has dealt with loss, as she was in a longterm relationship with the late Heath Ledger. Knowing only what the public knows about both people and therefore not knowing them personally at all, it feels like this could be a good fit for both of them, being in a committed relationship with somebody who is able to empathize with and understand your experience. So congratulations, and here’s to hoping that the newlyweds make each other happy for a long time.