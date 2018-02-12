Kero Kero Bonito’s ‘Only Acting’ Is A Rocking Taste Of A New Era For The English Trio

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

While London, England trio Kero Kero Bonito are typically known for their bubbly synth pop tracks, their newest single “Only Acting” sees them employing guitar, bass and drums in the formation of a traditional “rock band” for the first time in their career. They recently debuted the track live at a hometown show in London, but have now released the studio version, as well as a radio edit — for reasons you can only understand if you listen to both.

With the new track(s) comes a video by Homer & Farley that showcases the band’s new setup and a lot of makeup. “I thought I was only acting, but I felt like exactly like it was all for real,” Sarah Perry sings in a 90s-alt-rock-centric voice as the band performs in what seems to be some sort of high school. “I sure didn’t know it hurt so, but then no rehearsal could show you how to feel inside.” With any luck, “Only Acting” is a sign of what is to be expected out of Kero Kero Bonito’s upcoming LP, details for which are still forthcoming. Check out the awesome video above.

Both versions of “Only Acting” are out now digitally. Stream them on Spotify down below.

Around The Web

TAGSKero Kero Bonitoonly acting

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP