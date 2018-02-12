Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While London, England trio Kero Kero Bonito are typically known for their bubbly synth pop tracks, their newest single “Only Acting” sees them employing guitar, bass and drums in the formation of a traditional “rock band” for the first time in their career. They recently debuted the track live at a hometown show in London, but have now released the studio version, as well as a radio edit — for reasons you can only understand if you listen to both.

With the new track(s) comes a video by Homer & Farley that showcases the band’s new setup and a lot of makeup. “I thought I was only acting, but I felt like exactly like it was all for real,” Sarah Perry sings in a 90s-alt-rock-centric voice as the band performs in what seems to be some sort of high school. “I sure didn’t know it hurt so, but then no rehearsal could show you how to feel inside.” With any luck, “Only Acting” is a sign of what is to be expected out of Kero Kero Bonito’s upcoming LP, details for which are still forthcoming. Check out the awesome video above.

Both versions of “Only Acting” are out now digitally. Stream them on Spotify down below.