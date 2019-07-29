Kevin Gates is hitting the road in support of his highly anticipated forthcoming I’m Him record, set for release in late August. The massive, two-month tour will make stops in nearly every major city, kicking off in Chicago and coming to a close in Seattle. I’m Him is Kevin Gates’ first release in over three years. Gates has dropped two singles off the upcoming album, “Facts” and “Push It.”

While Kevin Gates hasn’t put out a full-length album in several years, he’s had a busy 2019 thus far. Gates has appeared on many tracks by fellow rappers and released a handful of singles. He also dropped a surprise EP, Only The Generals Gon Understand, in late March.

I’m Him is out 9/30 via Bread Winners Association. Pre-order it here.

Tickets for the I’m Him Tour will be available for pre-sale on July 31st and open to the general public on August 2nd. Each ticket purchase comes with a digital copy of Kevin Gates’s upcoming album, available for download on the release date.

Watch the preview of the I’m Him Tour above and check out Kevin Gates’s tour dates below.

7/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

7/31 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

*on tour with Cardi B

10/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Patio Theater

10/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/16 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/18 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

10/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/22 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/24 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/27 — Washington, DC @ Rams Head Live

10/29 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/30 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/1 — Richmond, VA @ The National

11/3 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/4 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/6 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

11/7 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

11/9 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

11/10 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/11 — Jackson, MS @ Thalia Maria Hall

11/12 — Shreveport, LA @ The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

11/13 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/15 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/17 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/20 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

11/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

11/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/26 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/30 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.