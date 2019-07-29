Kevin Gates is hitting the road in support of his highly anticipated forthcoming I’m Him record, set for release in late August. The massive, two-month tour will make stops in nearly every major city, kicking off in Chicago and coming to a close in Seattle. I’m Him is Kevin Gates’ first release in over three years. Gates has dropped two singles off the upcoming album, “Facts” and “Push It.”
While Kevin Gates hasn’t put out a full-length album in several years, he’s had a busy 2019 thus far. Gates has appeared on many tracks by fellow rappers and released a handful of singles. He also dropped a surprise EP, Only The Generals Gon Understand, in late March.
I’m Him is out 9/30 via Bread Winners Association. Pre-order it here.
Tickets for the I’m Him Tour will be available for pre-sale on July 31st and open to the general public on August 2nd. Each ticket purchase comes with a digital copy of Kevin Gates’s upcoming album, available for download on the release date.
Watch the preview of the I’m Him Tour above and check out Kevin Gates’s tour dates below.
7/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
7/31 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *
*on tour with Cardi B
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Patio Theater
10/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/16 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/18 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre and Ballroom
10/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/22 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/23 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/24 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/27 — Washington, DC @ Rams Head Live
10/29 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
10/30 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/1 — Richmond, VA @ The National
11/3 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/4 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/6 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
11/7 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
11/9 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
11/10 — Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/11 — Jackson, MS @ Thalia Maria Hall
11/12 — Shreveport, LA @ The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
11/13 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/15 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/17 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/20 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
11/21 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
11/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/26 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/30 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
