Last month, Kevin Morby announced that his fifth album is titled Oh My God, and that it would be released on April 26 via Dead Oceans. He also shared the song “No Halo,” and now he’s back with another new track from the record: “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild.”

The relaxed song is accompanied by a video directed by Christopher Good. The clip shows various naturalistic scenes, like Morby tip-toeing over children as they sleep on a greenhouse floor, a young girl pinned to the ground by vines around her ankles, and Morby floating in water. He said of the song:

“‘Nothing Sacred’ was the moment that Sam and I stumbled into what would become the sonic landscape of ‘Oh My God’ by breaking the songs down to their parts and doing away with a conventional band. Rather than I play the song on guitar as originally intended, Sam suggested I only sing while he play organ and Nick [Kinsey], who is the drummer of my live band, play congas. Within moments of the first take it became clear what the record was to become, and how we wanted to represent the songs. What you’re hearing here is a first take and the sound of us walking into a new discovery.”

The album is also accompanied by a short film of the same name, and the film is set to premiere with a screening at the Masonic Temple at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, on April 3.

Watch the video for “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild” above.

Oh My God is out 4/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.