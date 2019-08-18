Khalid And His Crew Dressed Up As ‘Sesame Street’ Characters For Clairo’s 21st Birthday

Getty Image

Rising bedroom pop star Clairo is currently on tour supporting Khalid. Khalid and his crew gave her a special, and somewhat creepy, surprise for her 21st birthday. Khalid and the rest of his crew dressed up in giant Sesame Street character costumes for the pop singer’s special birthday.

Khalid posted a video to Twitter of the surprise. Khalid and his friends, in full costume, sat on chairs in Clairo’s dressing room. When the newly 21-year-old walked in, she fell to the ground with laughter. “You’re scary,” Clairo said as Elmo, aka Khalid, walked over to give her a hug. “Happy early birthday,” Khalid wrote as the caption to the video.

“Khalid really just came into my dressing room as Elmo for my birthday,” Clairo wrote in her own photo.