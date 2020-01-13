Over the weekend, somebody who may or may not be (but is almost certainly not) Kanye West went viral, after a video of the person falling off a horse during a religiously themed performance made the rounds online. People were quick to assume that the person in the clip was Kanye, and that this gaffe happened at a Sunday Service show. However, the person in the video isn’t seen clearly enough to definitively identify them, and Kim Kardashian says that whoever it is, it absolutely isn’t Kanye.

Kardashian dismissed the video as a hoax in a tweet this weekend, writing, “Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir.”

Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir. https://t.co/kEaP1zyvrn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Despite the unverified nature of the video, some of Kanye’s hip-hop peers have shared jeers about it. 50 Cent shared the video and wrote, “wait I don’t understand, why was he on the horse AWW SH!t LMAO.” Snoop Dogg also posted the video and wrote, “Who is that n**** on dat nare,” followed by laughing emojis.

Some Kanye news from this weekend that is true, though, is that he got Kardashian a necklace based on a text he sent her, as Kardashian shared a photo of the jewelry and the story behind it.