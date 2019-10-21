On a day that Kanye West (aka Ye) officially announced his Jesus Is King release date, it’s revealed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s fourth child, Psalm, was almost named Ye. On a new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tells her mom, Kris Jenner, about her fourth child’s name drama.

“The name was gonna be Ye,” says Kim, replying to Kris Jenner. “But Kanye doesn’t like Ye because Ye doesn’t mean anything.”

Last month on Live With Kelly And Ryan, Kim broke down how her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, convinced her to choose the name Psalm.

“Kylie and I were vibing on the same name,” Kim said. “I have this big hallway and we were screaming out every name, like, ‘Psalm! Get over here!'”

Kim added that she knows that all of her children’s names have been under scrutiny, but that eventually, each child grows into their name.

After a series of very public delays, Kanye West has his ninth solo album set for release later this week, although we never truly know with the mercurial figure. In addition, Kanye shared the behind-the-scenes footage of his Jesus Is King IMAX film. Interestingly enough to Kanye fans, Kanye recently said that he almost quit making rap music.