One of the biggest music news stories over the past few days actually began in 2016, with a phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. The full call leaked recently, and after it did, Swift and Kardashian gave subtle reactions to the news by liking social media posts that indicated how they were feeling. Now, though, both have addressed the situation in their own words.

Last night, Swift gave a “non-answer” about the leak, a non-answer that actually revealed her mindset. Sharing a link to the Feeding America donation page, she wrote in an Instagram Story, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.”

After Kardashian presumably saw Swift’s post, she took to Twitter to offer a lengthy multi-tweet response, which she began by saying that Swift’s comment “feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.” Elsewhere in the posts, she asserts that Swift is “actually lying,” and notes that when the phone call happened, “Famous” had not yet been fully written. She also denied editing video footage, and said that this is the last time she will talk about this situation.

Kardashian wrote:

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

