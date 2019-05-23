Byron Spencer

Kim Petras has been on a run releasing new music lately. First, there was the vulnerable ballad, “Broken,” then the upbeat summer banger “Got My Number,” she followed that up with the party anthem “Blow It All,” and the delicious bubblegum pop of “Sweet Spot.”

With all these new songs and another tour on the horizon, Petras is poised to be one of 2019’s breakout pop stars, and with this many tracks floating around, odds are another full-length release is coming soon, too. For now, the wave of new music continues today with Kim’s newest single “All I Do Is Cry,” which also marks her biggest foray into hip-hop and trap beats, contrasting the gloomy, murky production and subject matter — another failed relationship that she can’t forget — with her sparkling voice.

After a completely sold-out hometown show at The Troubadour a couple months ago, that established her as one of LA’s most intriguing new pop stars, Petras is gearing up to embark on another run of shows for her Broken tour. Most of this new tour is sold-out as well, but check out her website for information on where tickets are still available, and stream her brand new track below.