Kim Petras’ New Single ‘Got My Number’ Is An Infatuated Summer Anthem

Kim Petras just released the great new single “Broken” last week, and she’s following it up with another one. “Got My Number” is poppier and more upbeat than the confessional “Broken.” Over an infectious beat and impossibly catchy melody, Petras walks the line between subtle and completely unsubtle as she reminds a potential lover that if they’re down, she’s ready to go (and they’ve got her number).

“Got My Number” is upbeat and fun, a perfect dance floor anthem and early Song Of The Summer contender. It’s great timing, too — Petras announced a summer tour earlier this week. And while she hasn’t officially announced an album yet, “Broken” and “Got My Number” represent the the diversity of sounds and lyrical themes Petras explores in her music. If she were going to drop an album, these would be some pretty great lead singles. Check out Petras’ tour itinerary below, and listen to “Got My Number” above.

06/11 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/14 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry At The Fillmore

06/18 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine