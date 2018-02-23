Kimbra’s One-Shot Video For ‘Version Of Me’ Is As Beautifully Simple As The Song

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Kimbra is gearing up to release her next album, Primal Heart, on April 20, and she’s already shared a slew of promising singles so far: “Everybody Knows,” “Top Of The World,” and “Human.” Now she’s adding another track to that list, as she’s just shared a new video for “Version Of Me.”

The song is a gentle and flowing piano ballad with string embellishments, and the video plays on this simplicity: The whole thing is one (relatively low quality, but stylistically so) shot, of Kimbra sitting on the rocks by the sea, singing about her own shortcomings in a relationship: “Next time I’ll be kinder with you / There’s just this habit that I have / I throw my words around like fire / They catch on your good heart and your peace of mind.”

Watch the video for “Version Of Me” above. Kimbra has also announced addition tour dates for this spring, so check those out below.

4/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
5/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
5/15 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
5/17 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
5/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
5/19 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
5/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
5/22 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird
5/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
5/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
5/26 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

