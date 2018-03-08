Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Exactly one month ahead of his American tour, King Krule, has released a short concert film available for free online. The set list is only eight songs long and doesn’t cut very deep, sticking entirely to stand out tracks from his 2017 album The Ooz. The aesthetic of the film is space race nostalgia for an era that was over before, Archy, himself was even born. There are no audience members to speak of, just Archy and a five-piece orchestra fully decked out in vintage astronaut gear listlessly crooning, and growling on a sound stage dressed up like a Star Trek episode from 50 years ago.

It’s excruciatingly on brand of King Krule to release such an accessibly stylish, high concept / low budget approximation of the lunar-scapes he’s obsessed over since his 2013 debut album, Six Feet Beneath The Moon. After all, whatever muse draws Archy’s gaze off this worldly plane and toward the heavens has been serving him well these past years. For instance, he reportedly turned down an offer to collaborate with Kanye West, because he “couldn’t be bothered.” Meanwhile, he’s doing fun videos like “Live From The Moon” with avant-garde art and music collective Molten Jets. The future looks bright for Archy and crew, watch the video above.