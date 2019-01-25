Zelig Music

When up-and-coming indie pop sensation King Princess shared some cryptic photos of her high-fiving legendary singer Fiona Apple, Twitter was set ablaze with speculation on what they were plotting. A video? A song? A Q&A? A photoshoot? Well, now we know. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and the enigmatic indie icon have finally released their mysterious project, a joint cover of Apple’s song “I Know” as a Spotify exclusive.

“I Know” is a fan favorite Fiona Apple song from her 1999 album When The Pawn…. The song is 20 years old, but still maintains the same poignancy it always has. King Princess takes lead vocals here, singing most of the song herself, but even as Apple “does her thing in the background,” it’s thrilling to get even a small taste of her voice.

Apple has spent the last few years mostly out of the spotlight. Her last record, The Idler Wheel…, came out in 2012, but the singer revealed in a video Q&A last year that she is working on new music. King Princess’ EP Make My Bed was released to critical acclaim last year, and her debut LP via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records is forthcoming.

Listen to King Princess and Fiona Apple’s cover of “I Know” above.